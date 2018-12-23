White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (KSS) by 29.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 20,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.59M, down from 68,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Kohl’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 7.09M shares traded or 87.16% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 78.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 108,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30,200 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $552,000, down from 139,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 4.08M shares traded or 126.09% up from the average. Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) has risen 46.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold KSS shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 167.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 169.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd reported 1.47M shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.35M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.07% or 337,962 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 19,917 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 15,541 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 0% or 6,322 shares. Afam Cap holds 0.98% or 94,103 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 7,188 shares. Moreover, Strategic Glob Advisors has 0.19% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Adams Asset Llc stated it has 0.64% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Captrust Advsrs reported 28,812 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.05% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 143,125 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc owns 0.07% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 9,093 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.10 million activity. STREETER STEPHANIE A sold $389,244 worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Wednesday, September 5. The insider LAVU RATNAKAR sold $1.00 million. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider SCHEPP RICHARD D sold $1.76 million.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 14.97% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.87 per share. KSS’s profit will be $355.04 million for 6.91 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.39% EPS growth.

Analysts await Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Belmond Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.35% negative EPS growth.

