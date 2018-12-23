Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 3.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 10,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 316,439 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.40M, down from 326,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 197.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 29,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 43,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.19M, up from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $92.68. About 553,370 shares traded or 169.89% up from the average. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 10.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.57% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Could Cisco Systems Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – Nasdaq” on November 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: CIEN, AAPL, QCOM, QTRH, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Cisco Announces December 2018 Events with the Financial Community – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/06/2018: MOMO, SCWX, UXIN, BABA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco and UBS to host ESG Conference Call/Webcast for the Financial Community on 12/17/18 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. Goeckeler David also sold $1.51M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. Robbins Charles had sold 217,420 shares worth $10.28 million on Monday, September 17. BHATT PRAT had sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52M. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by WEST STEVEN M. CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, November 23. $3.32M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Kramer Kelly A..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bowen Hanes Communication Inc has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Co has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Fragasso Gp Inc has 0.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Citigroup stated it has 3.64 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Trust Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 220,093 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Clark Gru Inc invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 14,765 are owned by Maple Cap Management Inc. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv owns 102,898 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora reported 89,638 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Com accumulated 0.15% or 57,651 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc accumulated 1.06% or 74,248 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 0.1% or 7,272 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Granite Ptnrs Ltd has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 79,323 shares. Snow Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.26% or 110,165 shares.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, June 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Monday, June 11 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, October 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 9 by Drexel Hamilton. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $51 target in Tuesday, September 4 report. On Friday, May 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. As per Monday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.10 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $995,675 was made by COLEMAN JOHN F on Wednesday, November 28. WOOD BRENT sold $457,775 worth of stock or 4,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 17 investors sold EGP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 33.16 million shares or 0.82% more from 32.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balyasny Asset holds 0% or 6,993 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 3.31 million shares. Papp L Roy Associates holds 0.11% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 6,358 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation stated it has 26 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability holds 26,211 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 13,458 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.01% or 331,950 shares. Huntington Comml Bank holds 416 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 9,334 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Comerica Bancorp holds 0.04% or 47,833 shares in its portfolio. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 53,836 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 24,518 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) CEO Marshall Loeb on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eastgroup Properties Vs. Stag Industrial: A Look At 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why STAG Is Not ‘Best-In-Class’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2018. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastgroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) CEO Marshall Loeb on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EastGroup Properties: Fundamentals Trump Fear – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 27, 2018.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,300 shares to 62,000 shares, valued at $74.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 68,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,200 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).