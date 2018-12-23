Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 3.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 10,279 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Foundation Resource Management Inc holds 316,439 shares with $15.40 million value, down from 326,718 last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $188.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Us Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) stake by 7.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc analyzed 3,307 shares as Us Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)'s stock declined 10.35%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 42,814 shares with $5.08M value, down from 46,121 last quarter. Us Physical Therapy Inc now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $100.07. About 279,756 shares traded or 206.16% up from the average. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 56.45% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Cisco Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for CSCO – Nasdaq" on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "CSCO Named 'Top Dividend Stock of the Dow' at Dividend Channel With 3.1% Yield – Nasdaq" published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq" on December 05, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. $10.28 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Robbins Charles. $1.20 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. Tan Irving also sold $3.24 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. On Thursday, November 29 Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.32 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 70,000 shares. 35,000 shares were sold by Goeckeler David, worth $1.51 million on Friday, June 22. $1.52 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by BHATT PRAT.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems has $60 highest and $43 lowest target. $51.38’s average target is 22.77% above currents $41.85 stock price. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, November 15. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, August 16. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 16 with “Neutral” rating. Nomura downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Friday, December 14. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $50 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, November 15. Robert W. Baird initiated Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, November 29. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $5300 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.87, from 2.18 in 2018Q2.

More important recent U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United Technologies, Walmart, Invitae, Emergent Biosolutions, US Physical Therapy, and Amdocs – What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq" on December 04, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: "U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Release and Conference Call for Thursday, November 1, 2018 – Business Wire"

Analysts await U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.49 per share. USPH’s profit will be $7.99M for 39.71 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.56% negative EPS growth.