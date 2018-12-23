Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 3,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 91,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.68 million, up from 87,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,763 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.57M, up from 122,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.72M shares traded or 145.77% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, May 9 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $95 target in Monday, May 15 report. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Wednesday, November 16. As per Friday, September 8, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Bernstein downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, August 20 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 28 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by GBH Insights with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 7. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, May 11 with “Hold”. On Tuesday, May 29 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Hold”.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. 140,638 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $15.05M on Wednesday, July 11. On Wednesday, October 3 the insider Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44M. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73 million worth of stock or 47,733 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Front Barnett Associate has 1.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 58,592 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 79,060 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Univest Of Pennsylvania stated it has 1.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Becker Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,646 shares. Laffer Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,836 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc reported 1.74M shares stake. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 31,506 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fund Evaluation Grp Ltd Co has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,915 shares. Cwm Limited Co invested in 0.22% or 73,016 shares. Nomura Inc invested in 168,637 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Trust Co Of Virginia Va has 1.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ims Capital Management accumulated 1,199 shares. Intact Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sonata Capital Group reported 2,432 shares stake. Benchmark Cap Advisors holds 8,073 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.83 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 416.43 million shares or 0.13% less from 416.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% stake. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 573,914 were reported by Int Value Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.21% or 153,783 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 170,224 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 4,276 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 10,418 were reported by Pennsylvania Co. Vident Inv Advisory accumulated 7,770 shares. Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 12,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 36,587 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Rbf Capital Limited Liability accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 70,897 were accumulated by M&T Bank & Trust. 68 were accumulated by Fred Alger Management. Fiduciary Tru Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).