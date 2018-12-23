Luminus Management Llc decreased Archer (ADM) stake by 20.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc sold 7,635 shares as Archer (ADM)’s stock declined 10.28%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 30,000 shares with $1.51 million value, down from 37,635 last quarter. Archer now has $22.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 8.21 million shares traded or 123.43% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has risen 7.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 07/03/2018 – “The greatest concern in the Indo-Pacific is the diminishment of the rules-based order,” Adm. Swift said in a goodbye press conference; 03/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Michael S. Burke Elected to Board; 11 Others Re-Elected; 23/05/2018 – Brazil withholds corn subsidies owed to farmers, grain handlers; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 25/05/2018 – ADM SAYS STRIKE ALSO AFFECTING ABILITY TO SHIP SOY, PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $717M; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Four New Business Segments to Be Reflected in Fincl Results Beginning With 1Q; 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS; 17/04/2018 – China fans trade dispute with hefty deposit on U.S. sorghum imports

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) is expected to pay $0.29 on Jan 14, 2019. (NYSE:FCPT) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. Four Corners Property Trust Inc’s current price of $26.33 translates into 1.09% yield. Four Corners Property Trust Inc’s dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Nov 28, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 799,402 shares traded or 116.10% up from the average. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) has risen 9.12% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FCPT News: 25/04/2018 – Four Corners Property 1Q EPS 26c; 25/04/2018 – FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 35C, EST. 35C; 25/05/2018 – Four Corners Property: Sale Is Result of Unsolicited Offer at Cash Cap Rate of Slightly Over 5%; 25/04/2018 – FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY 1Q REV. $34.8M, EST. $34.8M (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCPT); 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 30/04/2018 – FCPT REPORTS PURCHASE OF A POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN RESTAURANT; 15/03/2018 FCPT Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Four Corners Property 1Q Rev $34.8M

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It has a 20.73 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant properties.

Another recent and important Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Snap Stock Looks Interesting Below $10 – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2018.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.82 per share. ADM’s profit will be $515.79 million for 11.09 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $5.24 million activity. Shares for $109,803 were sold by Taets Joseph D.. $130,000 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was sold by Stott John P. Shares for $99,429 were bought by Young Ray G on Wednesday, November 7. 100,151 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares with value of $4.84 million were sold by D AMBROSE MICHAEL.

Among 5 analysts covering Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Archer-Daniels Midland had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) rating on Friday, August 3. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $50 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 9 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, November 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, August 1.

