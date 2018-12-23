Fragasso Group Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 80.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc sold 17,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,340 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $247,000, down from 21,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 5.07 million shares traded or 59.32% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – Viacom dismisses below-market offer from CBS; 16/05/2018 – Amendment Would Require 90% of CBS Directors to Approve Certain Actions; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH MAY MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +9.8 PTS AFTER +8.2 PTS IN APRIL – CBS; 16/05/2018 – REDSTONE FAMILY SAYS CBS BOARD FILED FLAWED SUIT OVER MERGER; 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – “COMPANY BELIEVES THAT WRITTEN CONSENTS DELIVERED BY NAI PURPORTING TO AMEND COMPANY’S BYLAWS ARE NEITHER VALID NOR EFFECTIVE”; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Bylaw Changes (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Dealpolitik: Governance Headache for Viacom and CBS; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) by 3012.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc bought 918,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.96% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 949,233 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66M, up from 30,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 499,554 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 30.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as Chief Executive Officer; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG; 07/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NAMES HERM CUKIER AS CEO; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – $50 MLN EQUITY FINANCING IS BEING LED BY BROADFIN CAPITAL; 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN TO NAME 3 TO CO.’S BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – UNDER AGREEMENT, AT CLOSING, BROADFIN MANAGING PARTNER KEVIN KOTLER TO JOIN CO’S BOARD, WITH TODD DAVIS, PETER GREENLEAF; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Cap; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Pricing of $50 Million Equity Financing

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 33.91% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CBS’s profit will be $576.36M for 7.04 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.19% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.11 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold CBS shares while 213 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 231.79 million shares or 9.85% more from 211.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 564,377 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 520,640 shares. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company has 35,090 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Becker Capital owns 440,400 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 813 shares stake. Illinois-based Vestor Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nwq Ltd Liability holds 0.65% or 563,148 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Plc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1.52M shares. Gruss Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 20.14% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 2.48M shares. Jennison Associate Ltd, New York-based fund reported 232,638 shares. 252,954 were reported by Raymond James And Associate. Andra Ap owns 141,200 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 5,982 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Company.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CBS News settles suit filed by Rose colleagues – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CBS Corp. (CBS) to Sell CBS Television City for $750 Million – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Boeing, CBS, Oracle, Target: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 18 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Ex-CBS CEO Les Moonves Denied $120 Million Severance – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zelnick disavows interest in CBS CEO job; TTWO +1.3% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 42 analysts covering CBS Corp (NYSE:CBS), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. CBS Corp had 128 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 18 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 29 by Wells Fargo. Piper Jaffray maintained CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) on Wednesday, January 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, January 16. As per Tuesday, January 2, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, October 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Thursday, August 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, September 11. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CBS in report on Friday, February 16 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, May 4 report.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $413.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,403 shares to 13,557 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $594,334 activity. $30,720 worth of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) was sold by ODONNELL FRANCIS E JR on Thursday, November 1.

Among 7 analysts covering BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioDelivery Sciences International had 37 analyst reports since August 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Roth Capital maintained BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) on Monday, November 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 11 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Tuesday, November 10 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, September 15 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, April 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, November 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Monday, July 24. On Friday, May 26 the stock rating was initiated by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, June 23 with “Buy”.