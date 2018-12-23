Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 13.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 37,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 237,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.91 million, down from 275,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 1.94M shares traded or 84.35% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 51.81% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems Inc (CPSI) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 732,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 732,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.68M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Computer Programs & Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 285,010 shares traded or 92.38% up from the average. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 10.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership

Since November 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.09 million activity.

Analysts await Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. CPSI’s profit will be $7.75M for 10.77 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $19.27 million activity. Another trade for 16,193 shares valued at $1.67M was made by SPECTER ERIC M on Tuesday, July 17. The insider Romanko Michael sold $416,808. $1.40M worth of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was sold by Makuen David N.. Another trade for 20,929 shares valued at $2.17 million was made by Anderson Joel D on Tuesday, July 17. The insider Vellios Thomas sold 60,000 shares worth $6.19M. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $211,210 was sold by BARCLAY KATHLEEN S.

