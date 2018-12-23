Ase Technology Holding CO LTD. American Deposita (NYSE:ASX) had a decrease of 1.5% in short interest. ASX’s SI was 480,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.5% from 488,100 shares previously. With 719,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Ase Technology Holding CO LTD. American Deposita (NYSE:ASX)’s short sellers to cover ASX’s short positions. The SI to Ase Technology Holding CO LTD. American Deposita’s float is 0.05%. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 692,367 shares traded. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ASX News: 03/04/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/03/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Feb Rev NT$19.00B; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 06/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR GETS BITMAIN ORDERS: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 10/04/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Announces Monthly Net Revenues; 30/05/2018 – ASE INDUSTRIAL HOLDING 3711.TW SAYS ITS UNIT TO ACQUIRE EQUIPMENT FOR T$412.4 MLN; 28/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Mar Rev NT$22.37B; 24/05/2018 – ASE INDUSTRIAL HOLDING 3711.TW SAYS UNIT BUYS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.0 BLN; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V

Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) is expected to pay $0.26 on Jan 11, 2019. (NYSE:BEN) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Franklin Resources Inc’s current price of $28.40 translates into 0.92% yield. Franklin Resources Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 11, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 8.64M shares traded or 107.62% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 21.73% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $14.55 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It has a 20.43 P/E ratio. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Among 7 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources had 11 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 6, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $33 target in Monday, October 8 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 16 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) rating on Thursday, October 11. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $29 target. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $30 target in Thursday, August 2 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BEN – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morningstar: November U.S. mutual fund, ETF outflows stabilize – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Xcel Energy, Franklin Resources, Axalta Coating, Restaurant Brands International, Zimmer Biomet, and Ford Motor â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Templeton Investments Bolsters US Institutional Division with New Hires – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold Franklin Resources, Inc. shares while 174 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.20% less from 238.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd Company has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 14,519 shares. 747 were reported by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Norinchukin Retail Bank The owns 21,628 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Citadel reported 0% stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 24 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.02% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.04% or 102,480 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 56,344 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 24,950 shares. Capital Planning Ltd Liability owns 0.12% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 12,503 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 287,867 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ally holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 140,000 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.59 million activity. $16.73 million worth of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was sold by JOHNSON RUPERT H JR on Friday, November 23. Another trade for 11,165 shares valued at $350,004 was made by Tyle Craig Steven on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 4,820 shares valued at $158,315 was made by Plafker Jed A. on Friday, September 21.

