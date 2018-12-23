Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to pay $0.05 on Feb 1, 2019; Amcon Distributing Co (DIT)’s Sentiment Is 2

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) is expected to pay $0.05 on Feb 1, 2019. (NYSE:FCX) shareholders before Jan 14, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s current price of $10.05 translates into 0.50% yield. Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s dividend has Jan 15, 2019 as record date. Dec 19, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 30.53M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 27.96% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA ISSUES DECREE REQUIRING SPECIAL MINING PERMIT HOLDERS PRODUCING FOR AT LEAST 5 YRS TO DIVEST 51 PCT TO INDONESIAN ENTITIES BY 2019; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON MARCH 5, 2018, ANDREW LANGHAM RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT ESTIMATES $530M `EXPOSURE’ TO PAPUAN SURFACE WATER TAX; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Freeport, Exits Beadell; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Trims Copper Call as Grasberg Weighs on First Quarter; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Distraction or disaster? Freeport’s giant Indonesian mine haunted by audit report; 24/04/2018 – Freeport flags further problems in Indonesia

Amcon Distributing Co (DIT) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.00, from 3 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 6 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 3 sold and trimmed equity positions in Amcon Distributing Co. The funds in our database now possess: 82,510 shares, up from 80,579 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Amcon Distributing Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan: The End Of Indonesian Saga – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan: A Look At Key Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freeport McMoRan, Indonesia close long-awaited $3.85B deal – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Indonesia’s president wants Freeport divestment wrapped up soon – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan Has More Problems On Its Hands Than Just Low Copper Prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company has market cap of $14.56 billion. The firm primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as gas and oil. It has a 4.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 55 investors sold Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares while 198 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 983.61 million shares or 3.09% less from 1.01 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 81,400 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Horizon Kinetics Limited has invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 19,200 shares. Mariner Ltd Co, Kansas-based fund reported 24,800 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 1,325 shares. Natl Registered Investment Advisor invested in 12,245 shares. 16,978 are held by First Personal Financial Services. Beech Hill Advsrs Inc has 48,500 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Yorktown And Com Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 83,456 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Us State Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Research Investors reported 67.40 million shares stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan had 8 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 29 by Morgan Stanley. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Wednesday, September 19 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, October 25 with “Buy”. Bank of America upgraded the shares of FCX in report on Thursday, August 2 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 26. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 7 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since October 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $836,250 activity. 75,000 shares were sold by MATHER COURTNEY, worth $836,250 on Tuesday, October 30.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $52.41 million. It operates through two divisions, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. It has a 15.78 P/E ratio. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

More notable recent AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AMCON Distributing Company Reports Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.18 for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 – Business Wire” on July 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AMCON Distributing Company Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “BioPharmX Receives Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE American – GuruFocus.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Penny Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Hecla Mining Soars on Heels of Attractive Acquisition – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 24, 2018.

Willis Investment Counsel holds 0.14% of its portfolio in AMCON Distributing Company for 22,922 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 9,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 54 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 113 shares.