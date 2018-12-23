Freestone Capital Holdings Has Increased Sony (SNE) Holding; Last Week Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Coverage

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 6.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc acquired 8,415 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Freestone Capital Holdings Llc holds 140,943 shares with $8.55M value, up from 132,528 last quarter. Sony Corp now has $59.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 1.24M shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 11.72% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 20/03/2018 – Sony at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 31/03/2018 – Kenichiro Yoshida takes control of Sony on Sunday. The new boss shelves “cost-cutter” title for now and will focus on creating new businesses; 22/05/2018 – Sony shifts mode to take control of EMI; 21/05/2018 – Sony adds 10-inch notebook-sized model, a new mobile app and feature enhancements to Digital Paper line-up; 17/05/2018 – Todd Spangler: Sony Lays Off 12 at Crackle; More Cuts Likely Coming in TV, Film Units; 18/04/2018 – Sony and Carnegie Mellon University Sign Research Agreement on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics; 23/04/2018 – Dan Rys: David Massey’s New Joint Venture With Sony Set To Launch In July; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: New firm tapped to lead former Sony Building renovations; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform

Among 2 analysts covering Grainger PLC (LON:GRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Grainger PLC had 6 analyst reports since September 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Add” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Peel Hunt. Numis Securities upgraded it to “Buy” rating and GBX 369 target in Thursday, September 13 report. Peel Hunt maintained Grainger plc (LON:GRI) on Friday, September 28 with “Add” rating. The firm has “Add” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of GRI in report on Tuesday, December 18 with “Add” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 5 by Peel Hunt. See Grainger plc (LON:GRI) latest ratings:

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 252,179 shares to 4,800 valued at $13.99 billion in 2018Q3. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 7,862 shares and now owns 126,605 shares. Hewlett Packard Enterprise C was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Sony (NYSE:SNE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sony had 3 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of SNE in report on Monday, September 10 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, November 30. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, November 30 to “Buy”.