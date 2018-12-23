From December 22-23 ABCC Token (AT) has moved up more than 3.47%

It was good day for ABCC Token (AT), as it jumped by $0.0001480978 or 3.47%, touching $0.0044193432. International Crypto Analysts believe that ABCC Token (AT) is looking for the $0.00486127752 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.0116425302437636. The highest price was $0.004469146 and lowest of $0.0036736118 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0042712454. It last traded at Bibox exchange.

For a month, ABCC Token (AT) tokens went down -29.45% from $0.006264 for coin. For 100 days AT is up 21.24% from $0.003645. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. ABCC Token (AT) has 134.01M coins mined with the market cap $592,220. It has 92.66 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 08/07/2018. The Crypto AT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

ABCC is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange with Service Centers based in Singapore. It aims to provide a frictionless, user-centric cryptocurrency trading experience. ABCC offers trading pairs such as BTC/BCH, BTC/ETH, BTC/ETC, BTC/LTC, XRP/BTC, EOS/ETH, DASH/BTC, OMG/ETH, ETH/CVC, and others.

The ABCC Token (AT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by ABCC. It is the token that will serve the users to access the platform available products and services or to pay for transaction fees. In addition, this token enables users to participate in community activities and campaigns.