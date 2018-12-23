From December 22-23 Bezant (BZNT) has moved down more than -12.96%

It was bad day for Bezant (BZNT), as it declined by $-0.0039339 or -12.96%, touching $0.026422695. Global Crypto Experts believe that Bezant (BZNT) is looking for the $0.0290649645 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.0770395629967514. The highest price was $0.030802437 and lowest of $0.026330904 for December 22-23. The open was $0.030356595. It last traded at Bibox exchange.

For a month, Bezant (BZNT) tokens went up 33.18% from $0.01984 for coin. For 100 days BZNT is up 65.76% from $0.01594. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Bezant (BZNT) has 1000.00 million coins mined with the market cap $26.42M. It has 1000.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 01/05/2018. The Crypto BZNT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Bezant is a decentralized payment protocol that provides payment solutions so that people from all over the world can access global digital contents on the Jehmi platform.

BZNT is an ERC20 utility token that enables users to make purchases on the Jehmi platform and access global content.