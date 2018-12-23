From December 22-23 Engagement Token (ENGT) has fell more than -1.59%

Engagement Token (ENGT) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-9.17559999999993E-06 or -1.59% trading at $0.0005675764. According to Top Cryptocoin Experts, Engagement Token (ENGT) eyes $0.00062433404 target on the road to $0.00116075516487229. ENGT last traded at Tidex exchange. It had high of $0.0005977248 and low of $0.0005492252 for December 22-23. The open was $0.000576752.

Engagement Token (ENGT) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago ENGT traded at $0.00 (non existent). ENGT has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $567,576 market cap. Engagement Token maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. ENGT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 02/03/2018.

Engagement Tokens reward user interactions on the Platform, enabling publishers to qualify and quantify all user engagements – for example, viewing a page will generate a minimum engagement value, while leaving a comment or voting up a post, or sharing a post will generate additional engagement value. For each page on the platform that engagement can be added up and rewarded with Engagement Tokens (EGT). Users can earn these tokens according to the publishers’ specifications. And advertisers can purchase the tokens and place their ads as promoted comments or headlines in the premium space just below the article which most closely aligns with the advertisers’ target group.