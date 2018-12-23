From December 22-23 FireLotto (FLOT) has increased more than 1.69%

It was good day for FireLotto (FLOT), as it jumped by $0.000407383000000001 or 1.69%, touching $0.02444298. Top Cryptocoin Experts believe that FireLotto (FLOT) is looking for the $0.026887278 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.0463161080887825. The highest price was $0.0248911013 and lowest of $0.0220394203 for December 22-23. The open was $0.024035597. It last traded at LiveCoin exchange.

For a month, FireLotto (FLOT) tokens went down -7.45% from $0.02641 for coin. For 100 days FLOT is down -70.30% from $0.08231. It traded at $0.06796 200 days ago. It has 100.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 15/01/2018. The Crypto FLOT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It’s a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing.