From December 22-23 LinkEye (LET) has moved up more than 3.37%

It was good day for LinkEye (LET), as it jumped by $0.0001222194 or 3.37%, touching $0.0037480616. Top Crypto Analysts believe that LinkEye (LET) is looking for the $0.00412286776 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.00922424127403965. The highest price was $0.003870281 and lowest of $0.0036258422 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0036258422. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange.

For a month, LinkEye (LET) tokens went down -14.56% from $0.004387 for coin. For 100 days LET is down -57.51% from $0.008821. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. LinkEye (LET) has 600.00 million coins mined with the market cap $2.25M. It has 1000.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 21/11/2017. The Crypto LET has proof type and operates under algorithm.

LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data.

The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user’s credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform.