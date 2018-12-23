From December 22-23 Metal (MTL) has moved up more than 5.99%

It was good day for Metal (MTL), as it jumped by $0.0155212923 or 5.99%, touching $0.2746168803. International Crypto Experts believe that Metal (MTL) is looking for the $0.30207856833 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.578976982763859. The highest price was $0.2991413369 and lowest of $0.2586474667 for December 22-23. The open was $0.259095588. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange.

For a month, Metal (MTL) tokens went down -4.05% from $0.2862 for coin. For 100 days MTL is down -67.65% from $0.849. It traded at $2.69 200 days ago. Metal (MTL) has 66.59 million coins mined with the market cap $18.29M. It has 66.59M coins in circulation. It was founded on 09/06/2017. The Crypto MTL has PoPP proof type and operates under algorithm.

Metal is a blockchain-based system utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal’s system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium sized businesses (SMB) might need.

The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it’s distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.