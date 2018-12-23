From December 22-23 PlatinCoin (PLC*) has increased more than 7.86%

It was good day for PlatinCoin (PLC*), as it jumped by $0.538656599999999 or 7.86%, touching $7.3944052. Crypto Analysts believe that PlatinCoin (PLC*) is looking for the $8.13384572 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $11.9061573735598. The highest price was $7.3944052 and lowest of $6.8557486 for December 22-23. The open was $6.8557486. It last traded at Yobit exchange. Aproximately 2,422 PLC* worth $11,945 was traded.

For a month, PlatinCoin (PLC*) tokens went up 104.83% from $3.61 for coin. For 100 days PLC* is up 56.99% from $4.71. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. PlatinCoin (PLC*) has 84,300 coins mined with the market cap $623,348. It has 600.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 23/04/2017. The Crypto PLC* has PoW proof type and operates under CryptoNight algorithm.

PlatinCoin provides a user-friendly platform where users can rent dedicated minting equipment without the need of technical knowledge. To participate and become a minter in PlatinCoin, users must download the wallet, register on PlatinCoin and then rent the equipment. After the renting has been formalized with PlatinCoin users will get a dedicated minting equipment with their unique user ID. The Company will rent out equipment in its data centers and connect it to the system.

PLC is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm and it is used within the platform.