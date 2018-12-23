From December 22-23 ProCurrency (PROC) has moved up more than 4.35%

ProCurrency (PROC) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $4.07705999999999E-05 or 4.35% trading at $0.0009784944. According to Top Cryptocoin Analysts, ProCurrency (PROC) eyes $0.00107634384 target on the road to $0.00154838238916544. PROC last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $0.0009784944 and low of $0.0009377238 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0009377238.

ProCurrency (PROC) is up 104.79% in the last 30 days from $0.0004778 per coin. Its down -56.89% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00227 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago PROC traded at $0.007509. PROC has 100.55 million coins mined giving it $98,383 market cap. ProCurrency maximum coins available are 75.00 billion. PROC uses SHA256 algorithm and PoS proof type. It was started on 11/01/2017.

PROC is a decentralized cryptocurrency not only focused on disrupting an industry but focused on disrupting commerce, the way we exchange goods and services. It’s a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm like Bitcoin itself.