Ftb Advisors Cut Skyworks Solutions Com (SWKS) Holding By $1.49 Million; Mattel (MAT)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (SWKS) stake by 85.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 2,925 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (SWKS)’s stock declined 22.63%. The Ftb Advisors Inc holds 501 shares with $256,000 value, down from 3,426 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc Com now has $11.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 4.04M shares traded or 79.69% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS)

Mattel Inc (MAT) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.26, from 0.69 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 130 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 137 decreased and sold their positions in Mattel Inc. The funds in our database now own: 400.82 million shares, down from 403.50 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Mattel Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 108 Increased: 81 New Position: 49.

Among 9 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Skyworks Solutions had 14 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, July 20 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, November 20, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. FBR Capital downgraded the shares of SWKS in report on Friday, November 9 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 9 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, October 23. Morgan Stanley maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Monday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 12 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.32, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWKS shares while 193 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 138.64 million shares or 0.70% less from 139.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Lp accumulated 1.39 million shares. Cadence Cap Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 15,240 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. Community State Bank Na reported 0% stake. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Cambridge Research Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Cibc World Mkts holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 9,823 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 190,456 shares. The California-based Hollencrest Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Michigan-based Usa Finance Portformulas has invested 0.09% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Johnson Gp Incorporated stated it has 45 shares. Bb&T holds 5,267 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 2,658 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Everence Mgmt holds 0.05% or 3,010 shares.

Ftb Advisors Inc increased Ishares Tr Iboxx Hi Yd Etf (HYG) stake by 3,225 shares to 89,541 valued at $12.00M in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Charlotte Total Intl Bd Index Fd Etf (BNDX) stake by 6,413 shares and now owns 314,881 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr Short (SCHO) was raised too.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $4.09 million activity. $913,000 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was sold by ALDRICH DAVID J on Friday, September 21.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 4.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.86 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $314.23M for 9.11 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Skyworks (SWKS) Down 19% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 08, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Drops Bearish Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stance After Sell-Off In Apple NASDAQ:AAPL) Supplier’s Shares – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Skyworks: Should You Ride Out The Storm? – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Skyworks Solutions: Cheap, Very Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Skyworks Solutions, Virtus Investment Partners, Altria Group, Gilead Sciences, Arthur J. Gallagher, and BP plc â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, International, and American Girl. It currently has negative earnings. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, including Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girl, Disney Classics, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, Little Mommy, BOOMco., and Toy Story.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn holds 6.98% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. for 37.05 million shares. Fairpointe Capital Llc owns 8.35 million shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ariel Investments Llc has 1.98% invested in the company for 11.36 million shares. The France-based Tobam has invested 1.66% in the stock. Amg Funds Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 114,719 shares.

The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 9.52 million shares traded or 103.57% up from the average. Mattel, Inc. (MAT) has declined 16.18% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Will Assess Likely Impact of Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation on Mattel Financial Position Through 2019; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL SAYS 199.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL REGARDING INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 83.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 26/04/2018 – Mattel’s Best Barbie Growth on Record Dulls Toys `R’ Us Impact; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: to Resolve CreditWatch Listing on Mattel Over Near Term; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Mattel’s CFR to B1 From Ba3; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis exits for top job at Ancestry.com; 14/05/2018 – Childhood love, adult outrage drive Barbie jewelry artist

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 94.44% or $0.68 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MAT or JAKK: Which Toymaker Has Better Chances of Survival? (revised) – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “About to Buy Penny Stocks? Look at These 3 Companies First – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Cost Saving Initiatives Drive Mattel (MAT) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PYPL, CRM, MAT – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Nytimes.com‘s news article titled: “DealBook Briefing: Can You See That Bear Market Coming? – The New York Times” with publication date: December 21, 2018.