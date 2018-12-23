CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CLVLF) had an increase of 7200% in short interest. CLVLF’s SI was 7,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 7200% from 100 shares previously. With 7,600 avg volume, 1 days are for CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CLVLF)’s short sellers to cover CLVLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 2,100 shares traded or 6.82% up from the average. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased Darden Restaurants (DRI) stake by 2.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 2,764 shares as Darden Restaurants (DRI)’s stock declined 11.22%. The Ftb Advisors Inc holds 96,304 shares with $10.71 million value, down from 99,068 last quarter. Darden Restaurants now has $12.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $99.18. About 2.56M shares traded or 107.00% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 23.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold DRI shares while 185 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 104.62 million shares or 0.24% more from 104.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,135 were reported by Rodgers Brothers. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 27,188 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 4,028 are held by Mackenzie Corporation. Quantbot Techs LP stated it has 85,457 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 112,564 shares. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated invested in 30,500 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Illinois-based Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Srb Corporation has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Limited has invested 0.13% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Covington Advisors invested in 79,210 shares or 2.87% of the stock. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv has invested 0.26% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 38,727 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $26.17 million activity. Kiernan Daniel J. had sold 6,000 shares worth $644,264 on Monday, June 25. The insider GEORGE DAVID C sold $6.03 million. Cardenas Ricardo had sold 10,666 shares worth $1.16M. 60,688 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares with value of $6.84M were sold by LEE EUGENE I JR. Madonna John W. sold $76,445 worth of stock or 700 shares. Milanes Douglas J. sold $242,778 worth of stock.

Among 15 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Darden had 19 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, October 4. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Maxim Group. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 24 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, September 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Wednesday, September 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, September 21. As per Thursday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Thursday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Robert W. Baird.

Ftb Advisors Inc increased Ishares Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) stake by 3,123 shares to 28,913 valued at $3.44 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp (SCPB) stake by 42,035 shares and now owns 528,262 shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.

