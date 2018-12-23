Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased Nuveen Ny Select Tax Free Pr (NXN) stake by 19.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tortoise Investment Management Llc acquired 25,344 shares as Nuveen Ny Select Tax Free Pr (NXN)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 152,949 shares with $1.95 million value, up from 127,605 last quarter. Nuveen Ny Select Tax Free Pr now has $49.59M valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 11,138 shares traded or 31.51% up from the average. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free (NYSE:NXN) has declined 5.84% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.84% the S&P500.

Analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report $-0.17 EPS on January, 10.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -15.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 10.84% or $0.0519 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5305. About 1.88 million shares traded or 92.32% up from the average. FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has declined 71.22% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCEL News: 09/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL PROJECT TO NRG YIELD; 07/03/2018 FuelCell Energy Applauds the Extension of the U.S. Carbon Oxide Sequestration Credit; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 08/03/2018 – FuelCell 1Q Rev $38.6M; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – AMENDMENT INCREASES FACILITY AMOUNT TO $25 MLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNTIL 2020; 15/05/2018 – FuelCell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – 2.8 MEGAWATT FUEL CELL POWER PLANT PROJECT WILL BE PLACED INTO COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS FOLLOWING SALE; 12/03/2018 – Photo Release-CT Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty Expresses Industry Support in Visit to FuelCell Energy; 09/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY – TO SELL PROJECT CO THAT OWNS 2.8 MEGAWATT FUEL CELL POWER PLANT PROJECT AT TULARE WASTE WATER TREATMENT FACILITY IN CALIFORNIA; 14/03/2018 – FuelCell Energy Statement of Condolence on the Passing of Secretary Togo D. West Jr

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company has market cap of $49.52 million. It develops direct fuelcell plants that generate electricity, heat, and hydrogen for industrial and/or transportation uses, as well as a fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants; and solid oxide fuel cell plants for adjacent sub-megawatt applications to the markets for megawatt-class DFC power plants, as well as energy storage (reversible solid oxide fuel cell) applications utilizing hydrogen as an energy carrier. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.67, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 1 investors sold NXN shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 100,123 shares or 54.60% less from 220,514 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn reported 1,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 36,846 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 3,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Fincl Grp invested in 0.04% or 6,065 shares. Citigroup invested in 1,200 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 20,296 shares in its portfolio.