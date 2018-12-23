Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 204 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 207 sold and trimmed stock positions in Vulcan Materials Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 122.79 million shares, down from 125.25 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Vulcan Materials Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 163 Increased: 134 New Position: 70.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 55.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 2,000 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock declined 14.04%. The Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company holds 1,600 shares with $331,000 value, down from 3,600 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $43.12B valuation. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75 million shares traded or 87.46% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vulcan Materials +9% following Q3 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vulcan Materials Company 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vulcan Materials slips after Q4 earnings, 2018 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Best And Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks On Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 03, 2018.

Narwhal Capital Management holds 6.51% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company for 265,311 shares. Eminence Capital Lp owns 3.05 million shares or 5.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Selz Capital Llc has 3.5% invested in the company for 142,820 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has invested 3.04% in the stock. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 1.65 million shares.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 24.32% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.74 per share. VMC’s profit will be $121.48 million for 25.35 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.29% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $93.3. About 1.90M shares traded or 17.25% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has declined 18.69% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.32 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 17.41 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 4 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN) Integrated Defense Systems Secures $114M Contract from US Navy for SPY-6 Integration and Support – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018. Also Schaeffersresearch.com published the news titled: “Option Traders Play Defense Amid Trump Budget Buzz – Schaeffers Research” on December 10, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon wins $693 million production contract for Sweden’s Patriot – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 21, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 550 shares to 4,705 valued at $9.42 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 9,300 shares and now owns 21,348 shares. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx invested in 25,366 shares or 1.46% of the stock. The New York-based Roosevelt Inv Group Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cypress Funds Limited Liability Co invested in 4.19% or 137,000 shares. Sei Invests owns 281,580 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.93 million shares. Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,383 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division has 8,002 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Kwmg Limited Com owns 0.65% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 12,374 shares. 2,160 are held by Crestwood Advsrs Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp. Mirae Asset Invests Limited invested in 261,103 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 208,660 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ally Financial Inc owns 5,000 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 15,291 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $657,854 activity. The insider Lawrence Taylor W sold $657,854.