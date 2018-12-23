Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Progressive Corp/The (PGR) by 208.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 1.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $126.92B, up from 578,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Progressive Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 7.33M shares traded or 97.28% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 32.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 65,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 268,243 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.03 million, up from 203,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 36.18 million shares traded or 185.70% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 06/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA’S EVOBRUTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN MS STUDY; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, MERCK & CO. TO JOINTLY DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Rebif and Aubagio Rises After 1-Wk, Avonex Advances: MS; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – EXPENSES INCURRED DURING CO-DEVELOPMENT, INCLUDING FOR STUDIES EVALUATING LENVIMA AS MONOTHERAPY, TO BE SHARED EQUALLY BY CO, EISAI; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $10.44 million activity. Shares for $3.35M were sold by CODY WILLIAM M. 12,000 shares were sold by Sauerland John P, worth $711,960 on Tuesday, July 17. 50,000 shares were sold by Barbagallo John A, worth $3.40 million on Friday, October 26. Broz Steven sold 2,300 shares worth $137,724. 7,503 shares were sold by Murphy John Jo, worth $452,296 on Tuesday, July 17.

Among 21 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Progressive had 83 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 3 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, January 10 report. Sandler O’Neill maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 25 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of PGR in report on Tuesday, August 7 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 12. On Wednesday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Friday, September 16. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, May 18 to “Hold” rating.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $67736.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 2,240 shares to 2,963 shares, valued at $64.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennymac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 51 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,526 shares, and cut its stake in Corvel Corp (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Investors Lc invested in 17,187 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.35% or 137,600 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 16,141 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na has 485,873 shares. Hennessy invested in 0.17% or 63,100 shares. Cortland Assoc Inc Mo invested in 0.07% or 6,106 shares. Navellier Associate Inc has invested 0.18% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Da Davidson owns 4,566 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 194,927 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 188,615 shares. Moreover, Three Peaks Capital Limited Company has 1.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sun Life Finance has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,000 shares. Advsrs Asset Management has 0.04% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 38,233 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 73,204 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tekla Mngmt Ltd reported 645,208 shares stake. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel accumulated 3,643 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtn reported 55,395 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Utah Retirement holds 0.68% or 495,310 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd accumulated 52,453 shares. Fenimore Asset Management holds 0.02% or 7,433 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors reported 214,286 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Com invested in 1.36% or 69,913 shares. Boston reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 342,762 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Dillon & Associate Incorporated holds 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 3,130 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,850 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 2.6% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 71,769 shares.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $777.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,200 shares to 1,850 shares, valued at $692,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.