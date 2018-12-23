Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Freightcar America Inc (RAIL) stake by 718.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc acquired 95,905 shares as Freightcar America Inc (RAIL)’s stock declined 51.02%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 109,260 shares with $1.76M value, up from 13,355 last quarter. Freightcar America Inc now has $84.12M valuation. The stock decreased 5.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 159,270 shares traded or 76.42% up from the average. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 50.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi

Among 2 analysts covering Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inogen had 3 analyst reports since August 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Needham on Tuesday, November 20 to “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Monday, September 10. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $258 target in Wednesday, August 22 report. See Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) latest ratings:

20/11/2018 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Strong Buy New Target: $280 Upgrade

10/09/2018 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $254 New Target: $296 Downgrade

22/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $258 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold Inogen, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 20.16 million shares or 1.40% more from 19.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Financial owns 136,469 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt Research accumulated 5,098 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). 1,200 were accumulated by Amp Cap Limited. Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 525 shares. Natixis holds 1,250 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.03% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Cortina Asset Management Limited Company reported 108,750 shares stake. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc holds 15,001 shares. Stifel invested in 0% or 2,643 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 39,602 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.02% or 250,027 shares. 17,896 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 5,539 shares.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.29. About 558,802 shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has risen 20.23% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, makes, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It has a 62.59 P/E ratio. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $92,994 activity. $10,130 worth of stock was bought by MALIEKEL JOSEPH J on Monday, November 5. $23,500 worth of stock was bought by MADDEN THOMAS A on Monday, November 26. Meyer James R had bought 5,000 shares worth $49,284 on Wednesday, November 7. $10,080 worth of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was bought by KOHNKE MATTHEW S.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 2,905 shares to 10,572 valued at $2.97 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) stake by 39,697 shares and now owns 1.62 million shares. Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 6 investors sold RAIL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.31 million shares or 5.28% more from 8.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 12,909 shares. Schwab Charles Management holds 24,700 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 23,603 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Ltd Llc has 10,822 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 25,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 405 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0% or 22,423 shares. Walthausen And Comm Limited Company has invested 0.75% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Boston Prtn reported 0.02% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 372 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 78,455 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 26,227 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,605 shares. 292 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company.

Among 3 analysts covering FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. FreightCar America had 3 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Buckingham Research maintained FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) on Monday, August 13 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 1 by CL King.

