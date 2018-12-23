Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 6.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 7,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,110 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.58 million, up from 117,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $144.38. About 4.05M shares traded or 70.41% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 2.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 47,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $103.61 million, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.66% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 941,489 shares traded or 148.47% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 11.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 28/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $6.41 million activity. Earhart Cynthia C had sold 2,370 shares worth $414,954. Squires James A sold $5.85 million worth of stock.

Among 31 analysts covering Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold NSC shares while 354 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 187.99 million shares or 3.43% less from 194.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com has 0.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cwm Lc holds 0.01% or 1,290 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,220 shares. Atlas Browninc has 4,565 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 986 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rwc Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wills Group owns 6,733 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co owns 10,688 shares. Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 40 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Com Of Vermont has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Washington Cap Mgmt, Washington-based fund reported 19,200 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 550 shares. Harbour Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 16,925 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 46,383 shares.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 4,511 shares to 11,505 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,395 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $7.96 million activity. The insider Nottenburg Richard N sold $117,467. $1.01 million worth of stock was sold by FANTE PETER on Tuesday, September 11. The insider Robinson Douglas sold $468,839. MORIAH ELAN also sold $573,069 worth of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) on Tuesday, September 11. 4,000 shares valued at $200,280 were sold by SAFIR HOWARD on Monday, September 10.

Among 10 analysts covering Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $9.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bruker Biosciences Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 232,722 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $33.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Janus Henderson Group Plc by 1.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA).