Fulton Bank Increased By $581,763 Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake; Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Lithia Motors had 7 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Friday, September 21 to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 14. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Thursday, July 26. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, July 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 15. See Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) latest ratings:

14/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $107 New Target: $108 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $100 New Target: $106 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/09/2018 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $126 New Target: $107 Maintain

26/07/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $129 New Target: $100 Maintain

25/07/2018 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

Fulton Bank increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 36.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fulton Bank acquired 2,131 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 5.36%. The Fulton Bank holds 7,909 shares with $2.17 million value, up from 5,778 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $65.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 2.98 million shares traded or 166.89% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed

The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 898,480 shares traded or 111.91% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has declined 41.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.59, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold Lithia Motors, Inc. shares while 76 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 24.10 million shares or 0.08% more from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 35,109 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 9,958 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank has 24,685 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 82 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% or 63,854 shares. Harvest Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 38,141 shares. Hodges holds 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 4,027 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 12,120 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 218,070 were reported by Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Qs Investors Lc accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Ellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.03% or 1.12 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0% or 1,912 shares.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 5.88 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $202,561 activity. Holzshu Chris bought $102,788 worth of stock or 1,250 shares. North John F bought $99,773 worth of stock or 1,175 shares.

Fulton Bank decreased Jpmorgan Tr Ii stake by 28,919 shares to 300,207 valued at $11.65 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Smead Fds Tr stake by 79,912 shares and now owns 865,702 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Anthem has $368 highest and $273 lowest target. $324.13’s average target is 28.64% above currents $251.96 stock price. Anthem had 11 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Wednesday, September 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $368 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Tuesday, December 4 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, December 3. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 9 report. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $273 target in Thursday, July 26 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $292 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, September 10 to “Neutral”.