Fulton Financial (FULT) to pay $0.12 on Jan 15, 2019; Aware (AWRE) SI Decreased By 5.35%

Aware Inc (NASDAQ:AWRE) had a decrease of 5.35% in short interest. AWRE’s SI was 28,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 5.35% from 29,900 shares previously. With 5,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Aware Inc (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s short sellers to cover AWRE’s short positions. The SI to Aware Inc’s float is 0.25%. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 22,442 shares traded or 164.52% up from the average. Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) has declined 22.27% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AWRE News: 22/04/2018 DJ Aware Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWRE); 24/04/2018 – Aware Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – Aware Recognized as a Top Ten Multifactor Authentication Solution Provider by Enterprise Security Magazine

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) is expected to pay $0.12 on Jan 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:FULT) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Fulton Financial Corp’s current price of $15.00 translates into 0.80% yield. Fulton Financial Corp’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Dec 18, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 2.57 million shares traded or 118.17% up from the average. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 11.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 17/04/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 25/05/2018 – WTOC Savannah: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia police chief failed ‘to be completely candid’ in landing Fulton Co. job; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q Net Interest Income $151.3 Million; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 19/04/2018 – Metropolitan Diary: Dawn at the Fulton Fish Market; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 20/03/2018 – Fulton Fincl Raises Dividend to 12c; 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Texans To Sign OL Zach Fulton; 29/03/2018 – Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority Gift Will Lighten Load for 20 Future MSM Doctors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Fulton Financial Corporation shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 107.76 million shares or 0.42% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 1.18 million shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 19,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 2.31M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 48,200 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Qs Investors Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). 54,674 were accumulated by Aperio Limited Company. Hillcrest Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 306,685 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 69,226 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Comm reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Moreover, Verition Fund Lc has 0.01% invested in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 15,822 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) or 11,408 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 110,688 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Co holds 13,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fulton Financial had 2 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Overweight” on Thursday, July 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 3.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding firm that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 14.29 P/E ratio. The firm also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Since November 8, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $76,674 activity. 2,000 Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) shares with value of $33,411 were bought by Waters Ernest J. 13,780 shares were sold by Sargent Angela M, worth $224,050. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $167,298 was bought by SPAIR RONALD H. 1 Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) shares with value of $16 were sold by HODGES GEORGE W. Campbell David M also bought $100,031 worth of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) on Thursday, November 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 2 investors sold Aware, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 5.15 million shares or 0.59% more from 5.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ashfield Capital Ltd Llc owns 185,108 shares. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE). Moreover, Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept has 0.03% invested in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) for 22,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Company reported 856,992 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 1.74 million shares. Northern Tru Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 54,084 shares. Punch And Associate Inv Incorporated invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE). Blackrock reported 481,499 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49,078 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) for 19,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 216 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 38 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 29,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $76.92 million. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It has a 238 P/E ratio. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text identity data.