CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:CGUIF) had an increase of 2.22% in short interest. CGUIF’s SI was 2.17 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.22% from 2.12 million shares previously. It closed at $41.51 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gabelli Funds Llc increased Mitel Networks Corp Com (MITL) stake by 57.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gabelli Funds Llc acquired 974,267 shares as Mitel Networks Corp Com (MITL)’s stock 0.00%. The Gabelli Funds Llc holds 2.68M shares with $29.54 million value, up from 1.71M last quarter. Mitel Networks Corp Com now has $1.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 8.86M shares traded or 650.31% up from the average. Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MITL News: 02/05/2018 – Mitel Networks 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 24/04/2018 – Mitel Shareholders to Receive $11.15/Shr in Cash; 24/04/2018 – MITEL NETWORKS CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, MITEL WILL BECOME A PRIVATELY HELD COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – Mitel: Purchase Price Represents 24% Premium Over the 90-Calendar-Day Weighted Avg Price; 22/03/2018 – MITEL NETWORKS CORP – OSTERTAG WILL ACQUIRE DETEWE COMMUNICATIONS GMBH, MITEL’S DIRECT SYSTEMS INTEGRATION BUSINESS IN GERMANY; 15/03/2018 – MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 4.9% Position in Mitel Networks; 15/05/2018 – Southpoint Capital Advisors Buys 2.5% of Mitel Networks; 24/04/2018 – Canada’s Mitel to be bought by investor group in $2 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – MITEL NETWORKS 1Q REV. $313.8M, EST. $313.3M

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased O’reilly Automotive Inc New Co (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 35,000 shares to 322,100 valued at $111.87 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cincinnati Bell Inc New Com Ne stake by 147,773 shares and now owns 1.58M shares. Horizon Pharma Investment L 2. (Prn) was reduced too.