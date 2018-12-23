Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 46.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 43,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,681 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.70B, down from 93,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 2.43 million shares traded or 123.46% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 14.20% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 2.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 25,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.80M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 20.48M shares traded or 120.00% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 10.23 EUROCENTS, UP 2.0%, GIVING TOTAL DIVIDENDS PER SHARE FOR YEAR OF 15.07 EUROCENTS; 06/03/2018 – U.K. Telecoms Regulator Investigates Vodafone, Three Over Net Neutrality -FT; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Net Pft EUR2.44B; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI-INDUS DEAL VALUES VODAFONE’S SHAREHOLDING AT $4.3B; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VODAFONE AG OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s $22 Billion Liberty Deal to Reshape European Telecom; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT ENSURES VODAFONE QATAR WILL CONTINUE TO USE VODAFONE BRAND AND BENEFIT FROM EXPERTISE AND ASSETS OF VODAFONE GROUP; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED REVENUE SYNERGIES WITH A NET PRESENT VALUE EXCEEDING EUR 1.5 BLN FROM CROSS-SELLING TO COMBINED CUSTOMER BASE; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: BALESH SHARMA CEO; 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition

Among 14 analysts covering Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) had 27 analyst reports since October 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 12 by Argus Research. The firm has “Accumulate” rating by Standpoint Research given on Tuesday, January 3. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, September 6. The rating was initiated by Argus Research with “Hold” on Tuesday, September 20. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, June 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 8 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Buy” on Wednesday, January 17. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has “Reduce” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by Standpoint Research. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) earned “Strong Buy” rating by CFRA on Tuesday, November 13. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Tuesday, January 17 to “Hold”.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $16.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 7,138 shares to 90,788 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TM) by 6,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,355 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $491.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 80 shares to 8,459 shares, valued at $10.21B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 44 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,556 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AJG shares while 165 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 140.92 million shares or 1.55% less from 143.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Geode Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 2.19M shares in its portfolio. Bb&T owns 28,709 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Wesbanco Bank invested in 27,480 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 56,344 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested in 372,622 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 500 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 356,565 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc has 0.01% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 19,518 shares. Weatherstone Capital Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Valley Advisers Inc owns 125 shares. Architects has invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Hartford Management Com invested 0.06% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Among 15 analysts covering Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Arthur J. Gallagher had 57 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on Monday, May 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, October 27. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of AJG in report on Thursday, August 17 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 5 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, November 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, December 1 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, December 8 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.