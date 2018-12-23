Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 1935.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 113,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,868 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.88 million, up from 5,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 10.00M shares traded or 64.88% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 58.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 8,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $535,000, down from 14,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 10.33M shares traded or 215.38% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has risen 14.08% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold CSX shares while 327 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 567.17 million shares or 1.60% less from 576.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 307 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cap Research Glob invested in 0.85% or 39.58 million shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Zwj Invest Counsel owns 3,360 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 275,141 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Co owns 3,772 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund holds 15,412 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company holds 3,008 shares. 154,416 are held by Ajo L P. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 0.16% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). First Quadrant LP Ca owns 0.61% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 368,241 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability owns 192,000 shares. Girard Prtn has 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 45,200 shares to 3,539 shares, valued at $331,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 39,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,569 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 21.18% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $259.45M for 13.77 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.57% EPS growth.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,675 shares to 11,534 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ca Inc (NASDAQ:CA) by 204,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

