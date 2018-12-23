Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 48.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired 21,741 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 66,998 shares with $11.04M value, up from 45,257 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $339.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 307 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 261 sold and reduced their equity positions in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 92.91 million shares, down from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Intuitive Surgical Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 21 to 27 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 235 Increased: 213 New Position: 94.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 19.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.07 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $282.07 million for 45.14 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.27% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 19.32% or $0.40 from last year's $2.07 per share. ISRG's profit will be $282.07 million for 45.14 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.27% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 selling transactions for $59.70 million activity.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $50.94 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 66.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

The stock decreased 3.01% or $13.86 during the last trading session, reaching $446.02. About 1.83M shares traded or 107.58% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 10.33% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for 75,782 shares. Bender Robert & Associates owns 35,053 shares or 9.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv has 6.46% invested in the company for 48,518 shares. The California-based Oakmont Corp has invested 5.37% in the stock. Cypress Funds Llc, a California-based fund reported 60,000 shares.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 6,151 shares to 261,569 valued at $22.24M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 250 shares and now owns 9,279 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.