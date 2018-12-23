GAMCO Investors (GBL) to pay $0.02 on Jan 15, 2019; Cool Holdings (AWSM) SI Decreased By 0.34%

GAMCO Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) is expected to pay $0.02 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:GBL) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.02 dividend. GAMCO Investors Inc’s current price of $17.32 translates into 0.12% yield. GAMCO Investors Inc’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Nov 6, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 125,404 shares traded or 410.02% up from the average. GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) has declined 31.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GBL News: 27/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS SAYS CEO MARIO GABELLI’S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $69.4 MLN VS $76 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 7.92% STAKE IN ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC; 16/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 12.69% STAKE IN THE GDL FUND; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO 1Q AVG AUM $42.5B; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO Investors to Solicit Proxies to Nominate Three to Cincinnati Bell Board; 09/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 5.92% STAKE IN SPARTON CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO EXITED DLB, BIIB, SMPL, AA, MAXR IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 12.02% STAKE IN LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION; 14/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 24.69% STAKE IN THE GDL FUND; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F

Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) had a decrease of 0.34% in short interest. AWSM’s SI was 147,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.34% from 148,100 shares previously. With 161,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM)’s short sellers to cover AWSM’s short positions. The SI to Cool Holdings Inc’s float is 4.59%. The stock decreased 10.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 184,785 shares traded. Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) has declined 77.18% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.18% the S&P500.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company has market cap of $9.20 million. The firm sells its products under the verykool brand. It currently has negative earnings. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q2.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The company has market cap of $503.41 million. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It has a 4.69 P/E ratio. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.