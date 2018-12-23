Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 35.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 229,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 883,915 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $106.50M, up from 654,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 7.83M shares traded or 56.88% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) by 476% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc bought 9,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,520 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.30M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-JP Morgan bolstering Saudi Arabian business in anticipation of foreign flows- The National; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 EUROS FROM 18.5 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 22/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 19; 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Buys Building in Washington for Regional Headquarters

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, January 24 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Friday, July 14 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 15 by Jefferies. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Vining Sparks on Friday, April 28. Argus Research maintained the shares of JPM in report on Friday, January 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, November 9, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130.0 target in Wednesday, January 17 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, January 15. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 24.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The 5 Stocks On My Christmas List – JPMorgan, Altria, Walmart, New Residential And Western Digital – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Oracle, Boeing and JPMorgan – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan (JPM) Asset Management, 8minutenergy Renewables and Upper Bay Form JV with Over $200M in Committed Investment Capital to Support Solar Projects – StreetInsider.com” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan set sights on mid-sized business customers in Europe: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Checchi Advisers Lc holds 0.53% or 40,661 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr holds 42,622 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. 11,653 are held by Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc. Peapack Gladstone holds 2.37% or 430,320 shares. Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 163,879 shares. Northstar Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,050 shares. Horrell Cap Inc reported 0.09% stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 50,864 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Cortland Advisers Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 1.24M shares. Amer holds 0.16% or 4,319 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock owns 0.96% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 50,179 shares. Pinnacle Associates owns 457,616 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Scott & Selber holds 36,758 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldg holds 0.04% or 99,954 shares in its portfolio. Barnett Inc reported 2,050 shares.

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc, which manages about $10.72 billion and $13.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr A by 5,500 shares to 40,050 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 302,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Friday, October 19.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 32 selling transactions for $22.11 million activity. $974,270 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Jorgensen Blake J on Tuesday, November 6. Wilson Andrew had sold 29,000 shares worth $3.28 million. Shares for $146,946 were sold by Miele Laura. The insider Soderlund Patrick sold 5,000 shares worth $587,928. $352,675 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris. Schatz Jacob J. sold $148,190 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, July 20.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Time to Hold Your Nose and Dive Into Electronic Arts – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Electronic Arts Stock May Be a Value Trap, But Itâ€™s Worth Another Look – Investorplace.com” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EA -4.1% as bullish Needham takes knife to price target – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “As It Sinks to 50 % off Highs, It Is Probably Time to Buy EA Stock – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock? 1 Analyst Thinks So – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Electronic Arts had 120 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was upgraded by Argus Research. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 18 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, May 1. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 11. The company was maintained on Monday, May 23 by Benchmark.