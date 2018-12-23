Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE) had a decrease of 41.91% in short interest. BHE’s SI was 1.29M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 41.91% from 2.22M shares previously. With 576,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE)’s short sellers to cover BHE’s short positions. The SI to Benchmark Electronics Inc’s float is 2.78%. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 1.10M shares traded or 99.81% up from the average. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 24.45% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 22.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 20,000 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc holds 70,000 shares with $5.02 million value, down from 90,000 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $122.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32M shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – Citigroup: Big Bank, Big Spender on Tech; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $886.88 million. The firm offers engineering services and solutions, including solution development, concept, and design services; new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, flexible test solutions, environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis.

Another recent and important Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “10 Small-Cap Stocks That Look Like Bargains – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stake by 319,700 shares to 619,700 valued at $9.16M in 2018Q3. It also upped Del Frisco’s Restaurant Grou (NASDAQ:DFRG) stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) was raised too.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Earnings Could Be A Good Thermometer – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Shares Are Down 5% Thursday – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Nathan’s Citigroup Options Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pro: Citigroup (NYSE:C) Should Acquire Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperformer” on Monday, July 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Monday, July 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $85 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, September 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 16. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of C in report on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating.

