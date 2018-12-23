CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had a decrease of 22.16% in short interest. CGIFF’s SI was 134,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 22.16% from 172,800 shares previously. With 3,800 avg volume, 35 days are for CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CGIFF)’s short sellers to cover CGIFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 16,161 shares traded or 422.16% up from the average. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Garrison Financial Corp decreased Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) stake by 10.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Garrison Financial Corp sold 4,823 shares as Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR)’s stock declined 27.37%. The Garrison Financial Corp holds 41,926 shares with $5.53 million value, down from 46,749 last quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. now has $10.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 1.87 million shares traded or 61.90% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 11.33% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold BR shares while 231 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 3.27% less from 95.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Coldstream Cap Mngmt stated it has 12,119 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Choate Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Pnc Fincl Services Gru holds 0.01% or 70,550 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.07% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 22,734 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability reported 17,000 shares. 32,335 are owned by Westwood Holdings Grp. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 357,978 shares. Gsa Llp has 0.19% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 25,475 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.14% or 522,717 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Whittier reported 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 1,882 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 10.13% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $82.89M for 33.07 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.