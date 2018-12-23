Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership (GLOP) by 77.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 129,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,140 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.43M, up from 167,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 1.75M shares traded or 796.09% up from the average. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 1.17% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS MULTIPLE NEW CHARTER PACTS; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA 55.83M; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – OUTLOOK FOR LNG SHIPPING REMAINS POSITIVE, DRIVEN BY GROWING DEMAND FOR LNG, INCREASE IN SHIPPING INTENSITY; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,528 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.30M, down from 54,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29M shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. Verity John R also sold $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Spellings James M Jr. 7,855 shares valued at $619,861 were sold by Schleckser Robert N on Wednesday, November 28. Hansen Neil A had sold 2,798 shares worth $214,914. Shares for $1.26M were sold by Corson Bradley W. Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings.

Among 12 analysts covering Gaslog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

