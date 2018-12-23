Gator Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 10.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gator Capital Management Llc sold 6,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,823 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00M, down from 66,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gator Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 8.84M shares traded or 111.76% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Book Value Per Common Shr $47.14; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24 PCT, UP 15 BASIS POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97 AT QTR-END; 27/03/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 24/05/2018 – Summit Materials Tour Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 31; 16/04/2018 – SunTrust Ranks #1 in J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction with Home Equity Line of Credit; 14/03/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; RATING NEUTRAL; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 2,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 98,381 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.51M, up from 95,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here Are the 5 Highest-Rated TV Events of 2018 and What They Mean for TV’s Future – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Does Hulu Go From Here? – Motley Fool” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Intrexon, Graham, The Walt Disney, Toyota Motor, Atlas Air Worldwide, and SITO Mobile â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” published on November 24, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Just Gave Google a Big Advertising Win – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Founders Mngmt reported 91,406 shares. The California-based Regis Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,873 are owned by Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 14,489 shares in its portfolio. 15,318 were accumulated by Horizon Invs Ltd Liability. Parthenon Ltd Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,282 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,618 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Personal Fincl holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,781 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dana Inv Advsr Incorporated holds 15,059 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 5,028 shares. Rhenman & Prtn Asset Mgmt Ab owns 3,483 shares. Colonial Trust has 2.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 104,909 shares.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $738.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,563 shares to 252,535 shares, valued at $28.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 71,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,750 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $80,141 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, July 2. Parker Mary Jayne also sold $3.44M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, October 3. The insider IGER ROBERT A sold 47,733 shares worth $5.73 million.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Pivotal Research upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, April 18 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 15 with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, May 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, October 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Sell” rating and $90.0 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, May 26. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, January 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, May 25 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Monday, November 16 to “Neutral”.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 28.44% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.09 per share. STI’s profit will be $629.02 million for 8.66 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com invested in 32,408 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd has invested 0.07% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 820,462 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc owns 248,600 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 18,765 shares. Prescott Gru Mgmt Limited Company reported 12,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama owns 212,470 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested in 18,520 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, First Citizens National Bank And Com has 0.39% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Intrust Bancorp Na invested in 0.3% or 17,649 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 2,030 are held by Trust Com Of Vermont. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 53,960 shares. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv reported 66,587 shares stake. Cookson Peirce & Com stated it has 434,038 shares or 2.33% of all its holdings.

Gator Capital Management Llc, which manages about $113.87M and $95.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 152,700 shares to 169,200 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 38 analysts covering Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Suntrust Banks Inc. had 130 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 12 report. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT on Thursday, August 20 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 25 with “Outperform”. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 23. FBR Capital reinitiated SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) rating on Tuesday, October 11. FBR Capital has “Outperform” rating and $49 target. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 28 by Nomura. As per Friday, October 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Citigroup maintained SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) rating on Wednesday, October 21. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $43 target. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, January 22. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Barely noticed’ downtown office building is receiving interest from new tenants, broker says – Orlando Business Journal” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banks get hammered by sliding Treasury yields – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Stocks of Georgia banks battered Tuesday as Dow plunges – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Trashed Stocks to Buy for Fundamental Strength – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $182,835 activity.