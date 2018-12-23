Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (UBNT) by 78.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.92% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $311,000, down from 14,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 796,811 shares traded or 70.09% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.10% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 84.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 24,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,491 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $621,000, down from 29,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold UBNT shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 17.06 million shares or 9.51% less from 18.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) or 2,620 shares. 9,691 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins Com The. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Schroder Investment Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Moreover, Natixis Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 13,007 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Lagoda Invest Management Ltd Partnership has invested 2.48% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Ruggie Capital Grp Inc reported 461 shares. 3,832 were reported by Principal Financial Grp Inc. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co reported 438,000 shares stake. Stifel Finance owns 65,563 shares. Gvo Asset Mgmt has invested 1.92% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $9.48 million activity. Moore Benjamin also sold $8.79 million worth of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) on Wednesday, August 29.

More notable recent Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ubiquiti Networks goes ex-dividend today – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ubiquiti Networks Stock Popped 17.1% in November – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 24, 2018 : UBNT, FL, BKE, HIBB – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ubiquiti Powers On Aided By 2 Growth Levers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Forget The Buybacks – Run Fast, Run Far – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2018.

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 9.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.75 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $58.09 million for 28.88 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Ubiquiti Networks Inc had 31 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 5 by Wunderlich. The rating was upgraded by JMP Securities to “Mkt Perform” on Friday, October 21. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 10 to “Underperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, February 9. The stock of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, September 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, October 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, August 7. The stock has “Mkt Underperform” rating by JMP Securities on Monday, October 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) rating on Friday, February 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $63 target. As per Monday, November 12, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J: Reuters story ‘false’ – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JNJ Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Johnson & Johnson’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Intuitive Surgical vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Johnson & Johnson, Costco and Adobe – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. $1.23 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Thursday, November 8. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $133,910 was made by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. PRINCE CHARLES also bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. Duato Joaquin had sold 40,000 shares worth $5.77M on Wednesday, November 7. Sneed Michael E also sold $3.91M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, August 27.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Sell” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, January 23. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, April 20. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $151 target. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, April 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, October 9. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, January 2. On Wednesday, April 20 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, October 23. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by S&P Research on Wednesday, October 14.

Geller Family Office Services Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $169.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,433 shares to 319,026 shares, valued at $93.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.