BIC STE ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BICEF) had an increase of 0.59% in short interest. BICEF’s SI was 628,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.59% from 624,300 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 523 days are for BIC STE ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BICEF)’s short sellers to cover BICEF’s short positions. It closed at $103.34 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in France, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.59 billion. The firm offers stationery products, including felt pens, coloring pencils, crayons, arts and crafts kits, correction fluids, correction pens, correction tapes, erasers, adhesive labels, writing instruments, ball pens, mechanical pencils, markers, stickers, graphic pencils, sticky notes, promotional calendars, printing and engraving products, writing pens, white boards, dyes, and leads, as well as other products, including windsurf boards, surfboards, and boats. It has a 17.79 P/E ratio. It also provides classic, electronic, decorated, and multipurpose lighters; shavers for men and women; and stand-up-paddle boards and kayaks.

Another recent and important SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Societe BIC, Light Up Your Interest! – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2017.

Among 4 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Harris had 5 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) on Tuesday, December 4 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, November 13 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained the shares of HRS in report on Tuesday, October 16 with “Outperform” rating.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $19.39 million activity. Another trade for 45,800 shares valued at $7.47 million was sold by FOX SHELDON J. $627,407 worth of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) was sold by MIKUEN SCOTT T on Wednesday, September 12. On Thursday, September 13 the insider ZOISS EDWARD J sold $4.28 million. Shares for $3.99M were sold by Young Christopher D. on Wednesday, September 12. $3.03M worth of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) was sold by Taylor Todd A. on Tuesday, September 4.