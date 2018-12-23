BAKKAFROST PF ORDINARY SHARES FAEROE IS (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) had a decrease of 74.77% in short interest. BKFKF’s SI was 2,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 74.77% from 10,700 shares previously. It closed at $49.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (GENC) formed double bottom with $10.57 target or 6.00% below today’s $11.24 share price. Gencor Industries, Inc. (GENC) has $163.44 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 42,549 shares traded or 117.59% up from the average. Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) has declined 35.52% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GENC News: 03/05/2018 – Gencor Industries 2Q Rev $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – Gencor Industries 2Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – Gencor Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – GENCOR INDUSTRIES INC – BACKLOG WAS $45.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $42.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 DJ Gencor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GENC)

Another recent and important P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “BAKKAFROST PF ORD 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2018.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports salmon products. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Fish Farming; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Fish Oil and Fish Feed. It has a 16.27 P/E ratio. It is involved in the breeding and on-growing of salmon, as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon; and production and sale of fishmeal, fish oil, and fish feed.