Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 58.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 83,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,303 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $670,000, down from 142,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 04/04/2018 – GE POWER CHOSEN TO LEAD EPC PACT FOR OSTROLEKA C POWER PLANT; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO:`GE STORE’ TECH SHOULD BE ADOPTED BY CHOICE, NOT MANDATE; 11/04/2018 – WITH A LIST PRICE WORTH $6; 20/04/2018 – GE Power Revenue Falls Less Than Expected, But ‘challenging’ Conditions Continue — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – ENERGA TO BACK GE-ALSTOM BID FOR OSTROLEKA POWER PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Traffic and Media Moguls

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc En (MDLZ) by 3.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 44,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.40% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.17M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc En for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 17.48 million shares traded or 121.13% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $915.92M for 16.14 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.54 million activity. $322,845 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Brusadelli Maurizio.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER on Tuesday, November 6. $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO on Wednesday, November 14.

