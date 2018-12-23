Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 8.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 28,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,125 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.45 million, down from 333,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 23/05/2018 – GE Chief Gives Cautious Outlook for Power Business; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 25/05/2018 – Liz Claman: GE has `multiple bidders’ for its lighting company: sources; 10/05/2018 – Alstom signs $3 billion agreement with GE to exit energy joint ventures; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 18/03/2018 – GE deploys wind power to rebuild earnings

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Company (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 15,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 56,267 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.58M, up from 40,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, January 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $144.0 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 19 by Barclays Capital. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11600 target in Thursday, May 25 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, December 18. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by Credit Agricole. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 13 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, September 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, James has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spectrum Mngmt Gru owns 2,595 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 3,884 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Vantage Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested 9.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Long Road Counsel Limited Liability reported 1,775 shares. Mark Asset owns 100,606 shares. Fragasso holds 10,016 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 3,167 were accumulated by First City Mngmt. Ycg Limited holds 48,748 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Dean Assoc Limited Company holds 0.73% or 44,443 shares in its portfolio. Condor Cap Management reported 22,710 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 11.19 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. Silchester Int Invsts Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.32% or 54,302 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Assocs Inc invested in 25,347 shares or 1.22% of the stock. California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. 47,733 shares were sold by IGER ROBERT A, worth $5.73 million on Friday, November 9. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 768 shares worth $80,141. 29,192 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $3.44M were sold by Parker Mary Jayne.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, November 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Thursday, December 13 by JP Morgan. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 28 by Tigress Financial. On Monday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 12. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 13. On Monday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, July 22 by Standpoint Research. On Monday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 14 by S&P Research.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 3,430 shares to 4,855 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. On Wednesday, November 14 DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 60,000 shares. $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Front Barnett Associates Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 582,916 are owned by Tobam. Hugh Johnson Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 638,735 shares. Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 102.54M shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.19% or 104,072 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 30,703 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.42% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Hanson Doremus Invest has 0.7% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 199,384 shares. Moreover, Dubuque National Bank & Trust And has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cadinha Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Loudon Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.71% or 78,322 shares.