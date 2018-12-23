Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 3.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 2,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,285 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.81M, down from 77,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24 million shares traded or 148.65% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 40.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 53,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,586 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $898,000, down from 133,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday; 20/04/2018 – GE Poised For Best Day In Three Years After Results — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 28/03/2018 – Investors Plot a GE Rescue, Starring Warren Buffett — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Ll BAO GE GROUP LTD 8102.HK – QTRLY REVENUE HK$101.6 MLN, UP 33.9%; 28/03/2018 – “In many ways, GE’s current situation fits the profile of an ideal Warren Buffett investment,” the firm’s analyst writes; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SENIOR UNSECURED AT BAA3, ON ANNOUNCED MERGER WITH GE TRANSPORTATION; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $892.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 21,338 shares to 137,945 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires PrimeQ – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018, Investorideas.com published: “The #AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Form Strategic Alliance with Zafin, Avnet ( $AVT) to Acquire Softweb Solutions – InvestorIdeas.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Accenture acquires Houston consulting firm serving energy and airline industry cos. – Houston Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part VIII): Accenture – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO on Wednesday, November 14. 225,000 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $2.19M on Thursday, November 1.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $900.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 94,759 shares to 147,783 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric Is Fit For Speculation, Not Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE may be eyeing larger Healthcare IPO – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is It Time to Say Goodbye to General Electric Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Fixing GE’s massive debt pile is ‘critical’ to corporate America, analyst says – CNBC” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.