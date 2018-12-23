Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 20.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 43,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,796 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.94 million, down from 214,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: Announces Orders With Saudi Cement, Dubai Electricity & Water, Ohgishma Power; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Reliability; 21/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Railroad Business; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: COMPANY HAS `SIGNIFICANT’ UNUSED CREDIT LINES; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: GE Negative Outlook Reflects Added Headwinds to Restoring GE’s Credit Profile; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Cato Corp New (CATO) by 38.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 23,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,815 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $795,000, down from 61,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Cato Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 865,035 shares traded or 205.43% up from the average. The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) has declined 8.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CATO News: 14/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cato May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 24/05/2018 – Cato Reports Increase In 1Q Net Income And EPS; 24/05/2018 – Cato Corp Declares Dividend of 33c; 12/04/2018 – Cato Reports March Same-Store Sales Up 6%; 24/05/2018 – Cato 2018 Annual Meeting Highlights; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory LLC Exits Position in Cato; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Cato; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Cato; 12/04/2018 – CATO REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 6%; EST. -5.0%; 12/04/2018 – CATO REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 6%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold CATO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.99 million shares or 1.99% more from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prelude Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0% or 6,439 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 1.82 million shares or 0% of the stock. 73,879 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement System. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.97 million shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). 350,372 are owned by Aqr Capital Limited Com. 1,649 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Ajo Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) for 208,131 shares. Blackrock stated it has 3.26M shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) for 9,799 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 520,027 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) for 29,044 shares. 1,131 are owned by Federated Investors Pa.

More notable recent The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Antares Pharma, Encana, PPG Industries, Cato, Cimarex Energy, and Ormat Technologies â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Blue Apron Holdings, Cato, and Universal Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on May 24, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Cato Reports November Same-Store Sales Down 6% – PRNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cato: Don’t Buy This Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on January 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $67.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 183,680 shares to 6.12 million shares, valued at $56.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peabody Energy Corp New by 464,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $383.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,331 shares to 39,965 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 1,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 2 by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $67 target in Thursday, March 23 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, November 30. Deutsche Bank maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, October 30. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $18.0 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, November 23 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Sunday, December 10. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of GE in report on Thursday, February 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 29 by Standpoint Research. On Wednesday, August 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Buy”.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE’s Crash Holds An Important Lesson About Investing – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “How General Electric Could Get Itself Back on Track – The Motley Fool” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE planning tender process for independent auditor – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “GE’s Latest SEC Filing Raises More Questions Than It Answers – The Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “How New CEO Larry Culp Can Turn GE Around – Barron’s” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stellar Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 103,505 shares. Markston Int Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 6,277 shares. General Amer Investors Inc has 0.29% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 295,000 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com reported 790,605 shares stake. 780,375 are held by National Ins Tx. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability owns 954,026 shares. Estabrook Cap Management accumulated 194,747 shares. Excalibur stated it has 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Town And Country Bank And Co Dba First Bankers Co stated it has 61,892 shares. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.2% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 90,173 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Putnam Investments Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.52 million shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. Moon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 19,829 shares.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. DSOUZA FRANCISCO had bought 60,000 shares worth $499,200. Shares for $94,800 were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER.