Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 26.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 9.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 43.56 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $491.75 million, up from 34.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 05/03/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018; 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 22/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Rail Unit in $11 Billion Deal as Part of Slimming Strategy; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.I.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 20/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: General Electric’s Earnings Call in Real-Time; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – GE – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corp Com (POOL) by 2.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 10,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 393,263 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $65.63M, down from 404,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 473,603 shares traded or 57.61% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 17.82% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $16.45 million activity. 13,000 shares were sold by Joslin Mark W, worth $2.11M on Tuesday, August 21. $322,000 worth of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) was sold by COOK ARTHUR D. PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J sold $1.66M worth of stock or 10,300 shares.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 114.29% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.21 per share. POOL’s profit will be $18.12 million for 77.53 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.89% negative EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought $94,800 worth of stock. 60,000 shares valued at $499,200 were bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO on Wednesday, November 14.

