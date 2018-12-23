General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) is expected to pay $0.49 on Feb 1, 2019. (NYSE:GIS) shareholders before Jan 9, 2019 will receive the $0.49 dividend. General Mills Inc’s current price of $38.81 translates into 1.26% yield. General Mills Inc’s dividend has Jan 10, 2019 as record date. Nov 6, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 13.09M shares traded or 137.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR

Dean Capital Management increased Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) stake by 19.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dean Capital Management acquired 3,124 shares as Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)’s stock declined 4.98%. The Dean Capital Management holds 18,804 shares with $1.94M value, up from 15,680 last quarter. Sanderson Farms Inc now has $2.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.91% or $6.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.85. About 1.12M shares traded or 177.78% up from the average. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has declined 40.59% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q Net $41.9M; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 23/05/2018 – Sanderson Group Says 1H Performance Was Ahead of Expectations; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS 2Q EPS $1.84, EST. $2.46; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM)

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $4.63 million activity. OGrady Shawn P sold $3.74M worth of stock. SASTRE MARIA bought $47,370 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Monday, August 20. $225,155 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was sold by Nudi Jonathon. On Tuesday, July 31 MILLER HEIDI sold $604,321 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 13,204 shares. Shares for $105,919 were sold by Williams-Roll Jacqueline on Wednesday, July 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold General Mills, Inc. shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 12,150 were accumulated by Washington Cap Mngmt. Citadel Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Symons Management has 3.42% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Zevin Asset Limited Liability Company has 4,710 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Keating Inv Counselors owns 1.44% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 77,809 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc accumulated 0.01% or 10,395 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 0.22% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 553,731 shares. 3,775 are held by Palo Cap. Rampart Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 5,768 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management holds 0.02% or 23,699 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 8,301 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs holds 1,200 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 0.42% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Among 4 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Mills had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, September 17. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 27. Citigroup maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Friday, June 29 with “Buy” rating.

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.16 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It has a 11.36 P/E ratio. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

Dean Capital Management decreased Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) stake by 14,097 shares to 24,493 valued at $1.88M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) stake by 30,912 shares and now owns 19,628 shares. Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sanderson Farms had 4 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Friday, August 24. Buckingham Research maintained Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) rating on Wednesday, July 25. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $95 target. As per Tuesday, December 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold SAFM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 22.33 million shares or 3.70% less from 23.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34 shares. Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 0% or 4,431 shares. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Inc reported 4,002 shares. 4,524 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 4,083 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 23,518 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp reported 1.79M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 131,624 are held by Clearbridge Invests Ltd. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% stake. United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.14% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 2,237 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Ameriprise Fincl holds 147,645 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

