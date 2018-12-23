Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 32.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold 14,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,001 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.30M, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 10.00M shares traded or 64.88% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 18.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 17,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,709 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.34M, down from 95,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 13.09M shares traded or 137.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CSX’s profit will be $844.42M for 15.18 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold CSX shares while 327 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 567.17 million shares or 1.60% less from 576.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt reported 7,200 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And Comm holds 2,935 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owns 51,250 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt has 0.49% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 292,877 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Jacobs And Ca reported 1.82% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.18% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 9.48 million shares. Cetera Advsr Limited accumulated 8,368 shares. Wealthfront Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Company owns 699 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co has 0.16% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 212,342 shares. Bb&T holds 66,615 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.11% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.19% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $117.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 2,892 shares to 60,413 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 4,438 shares to 38,724 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 49,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $4.63 million activity. 2,450 shares were sold by Williams-Roll Jacqueline, worth $105,919 on Wednesday, July 18. 5,066 shares were sold by Nudi Jonathon, worth $225,155. SASTRE MARIA had bought 1,000 shares worth $47,370 on Monday, August 20. OGrady Shawn P sold $3.74 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6.76M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 30,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,085 were accumulated by Terril Brothers. Interocean Cap Lc has 18,624 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd accumulated 12,346 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 9,820 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Merian (Uk) Limited has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). B Riley Wealth, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,228 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Company reported 125,665 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc owns 0.41% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 313,555 shares. 49,843 were reported by Bontempo Ohly Cap Llc. Goelzer Management accumulated 0.04% or 8,565 shares. Choate Invest holds 77,291 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.