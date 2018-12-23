Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 4,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 93,187 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.40 million, up from 88,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91M shares traded or 253.30% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction

First National Trust Co increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 31.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 17,005 shares as the company's stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,826 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.08 million, up from 54,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $4.63 million activity. 2,450 shares were sold by Williams-Roll Jacqueline, worth $105,919 on Wednesday, July 18. Shares for $3.74M were sold by OGrady Shawn P. On Monday, July 9 the insider Nudi Jonathon sold $225,155. On Monday, August 20 SASTRE MARIA bought $47,370 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 1,000 shares.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.82 million activity.

