Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 15.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 6,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.27 million, down from 42,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $88.28. About 752,782 shares traded or 47.11% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 65.56% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 25.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,229 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.71 million, up from 13,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $93.21. About 1.50M shares traded or 36.87% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.88% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.43 per share. NSP’s profit will be $23.00 million for 40.13 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.05% negative EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $11.80 million activity. $565,000 worth of stock was sold by ARIZPE ARTHUR A on Tuesday, August 14. Shares for $113,182 were sold by MINCKS JAY E. The insider ALLISON JAMES D sold 2,000 shares worth $231,800. SHARP DOUGLAS S also sold $210,739 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $4.60 million was sold by RAWSON RICHARD G.