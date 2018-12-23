Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 7.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,900 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.24M, down from 58,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $59.54. About 1.08 million shares traded or 98.29% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has declined 32.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc/The (GEO) by 1.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 167,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.37M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $210.52M, down from 8.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 2.16 million shares traded or 251.47% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 6.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018

Among 8 analysts covering Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, December 17, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by J.P. Morgan. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 1 by JP Morgan. Gabelli initiated The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) rating on Thursday, October 20. Gabelli has “Buy” rating and $113 target. On Tuesday, March 22 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, May 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.31, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold SMG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.40 million shares or 1.03% less from 34.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6,023 are owned by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Leavell Invest Management holds 2,546 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 22,700 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 6,977 shares. The Missouri-based American Century Cos has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Nebraska-based Ameritas Prns has invested 0.04% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 354,810 shares. Shine Investment Advisory holds 247 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.9% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.04% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 23,984 shares. 2,174 were accumulated by Ims Management. Fisher Asset Ltd reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.11% or 427,603 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 9,020 shares. 250 are held by North Star Investment Mgmt.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.19 million activity. On Friday, December 7 Lukemire Michael C sold $709,048 worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 10,156 shares. 6,300 shares valued at $484,672 were sold by Mistretta Nancy G. on Friday, September 14.

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $-1.24 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $-1.08 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 22.39% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.67 per share. GEO’s profit will be $63.27M for 9.43 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by The GEO Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.